Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Department of Defense hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of Defense, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., June 11, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
The Pentagon is placing big bets that the eventual reconciliation bill will provide large portions of the fiscal year 2026 funding for some major weapons programs such as the Golden Dome project and B-21 bomber, according to a document obtained by Defense Daily,…