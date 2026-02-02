DoD Inspector General Launches Audit Into SM-3 IIA

The Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General (OIG) last week announced it has opened an audit of the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) management of the RTX [RTX] Standard Missile-3 Block IIA program. The notice was published on January 26 while the OIG’s memo to the MDA director notifying him of the start of the audit is dated January 6. The Pentagon watchdog agency said the audit aims to assess the effectiveness of MDA”s management and acquisition strategy of…