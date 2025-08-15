DoD Materiel Readiness ‘In Precarious Position,’ Govini Scorecard Says

In-the-field availability of reliable parts for weapons systems is a major problem for the military services, according to Govini's 2025 national security scorecard. "Nearly half of all parts evaluated across nine critical defense capabilities have at least one significant risk factor, such as long lead times, poor supplier availability, or foreign reliance," according to the scorecard. "More alarmingly, 7-13% of parts in each capability segment are associated with two or more risk factors, compounding the potential for disruption. These underlying…