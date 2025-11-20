DoD Makes $30 Million Defense Production Act Award For Critical Minerals

ElementUS Minerals has received a $29.9 million award from the Defense Department to bolster the domestic supply chain for two critical minerals, gallium and scandium, by separating and purifying them from existing industrial waste, allowing the company to “become one of the first U.S. producers of the minerals,” the department said on Thursday. The award covers the development of a demonstration facility in Gramercy, La., and initial development work at the company’s Critical Resource Accelerator in Cedar Park, Texas. The…