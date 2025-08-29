DoD Looking to Award Follow-On Contract for E-4B Communications

DoD is looking to award a follow-on, up to five-year competitive contract for strategic communications aboard the Boeing [BA] E-4B "Nightwatch" planes. "The anticipated performance period consists of a one-year base, with four one-year option periods, starting on April 1, 2026," U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command's (SSC) commercial service office said on Aug. 28 in a Performance Work Statement business notice. Boeing's Oklahoma City, Okla., site holds a nearly $200 million sole-source Defense Information Systems Agency contract through March…