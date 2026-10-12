DoD Finds GD Bath Iron Works Now Has Two-Destroyer Production Capacity

The Defense Department on Monday said it has certified that General Dynamics’ [GD] Bath Iron Works (BIW) as ready to support construction of a second guided-missile destroyer (DDG) at a time. DoD said this follows a “comprehensive, multi-phase due diligence review” that found the shipyard has achieved significant operational and managerial improvements that have led to the capacity and stability improvements that mean it can support additional simultaneous Arleigh Burke-class destroyer orders. The Pentagon said its review evaluated “production throughput,…