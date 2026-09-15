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DoD Counter-Drone Task Force Director Sees $30 Billion Annual Market By 2030

Cal Biesecker By
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DoD Counter-Drone Task Force Director Sees $30 Billion Annual Market By 2030
DZYNE's handheld Dronebuster counter-drone system used by troops on the southern border. The system uses radio frequency jamming to mitigate threats from drones. Photo: DYZNE

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—The domestic market for counter-drone capabilities will reach $30 billion annually by 2030 and right now demand is outstripping supply, Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Ross, director of Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401, said on Tuesday. That market extends beyond the Defense Department to include other federal agencies, state, local, tribal and territorial law enforcers as described in the 2025 SAFER SKIES Act, Ross said at an impromptu industry day held to discuss the Air Force’s counter-drone needs to…

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