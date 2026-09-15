DoD Counter-Drone Task Force Director Sees $30 Billion Annual Market By 2030

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—The domestic market for counter-drone capabilities will reach $30 billion annually by 2030 and right now demand is outstripping supply, Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Ross, director of Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401, said on Tuesday. That market extends beyond the Defense Department to include other federal agencies, state, local, tribal and territorial law enforcers as described in the 2025 SAFER SKIES Act, Ross said at an impromptu industry day held to discuss the Air Force’s counter-drone needs to…
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Congress Updates
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
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