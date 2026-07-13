DoD Awards CACI $100 Million To Supply Counter-UAS To Defense Southern Border

CACI International [CACI] on Monday said the Defense Department has awarded the company a contract valued at about $100 million to supply its SkyValor counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) solution for use by the Joint Task Force-Southern Border as part of security operations along the southern U.S. border. CACI did not disclose the number of SkyValor systems it is providing under the contract, which includes training, installation, maintenance and software support. The company said the C-UAS solution is transitioning to full-rate…