DIU Solicits For Nuclear Power Plants; Army Selects Sites For Potential Deployments

The Army and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) are requesting bids to provide nuclear power plant energy solutions that would be used demonstrated on a military installation within the U.S. by 2030. The goal of the Janus program is to develop prototype Microreactor Power Plants (MPPs) to provide power to “installations and non-permanent operations” to help the Defense Department reduce its reliance on aging civilian infrastructure and meet increasing energy demand from the use of advanced technologies, DIU said on Tuesday.…