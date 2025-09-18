DIU, Marine Corps Select FPV Drones, Related Kinetics For Blue UAS Review

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on Thursday said it and the Marine Corps have selected four First Person View (FPV) drones and a related munition to begin evaluations for inclusion in a list of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and drone components approved for Defense Department use. The selected FPV platforms are from Auterion, ModalAI, Neros, and NokturnalAI, and the munition is offered by Kraken Kinetics. The drones and munition will be reviewed for compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act,…