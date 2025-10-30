Difficulty Ahead For USAF In Meeting 1,558 Combat Coded Fighter Goal

The Air Force will have problems meeting its goal of 1,558 combat-coded manned fighters in the next decade--a number laid out by the service in a required fighter force structure report to Congress under Section 142 of the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act. A major element of the long stretch will be the retirements of the A-10 close air support aircraft, the Block 20 F-22s by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the Boeing [BA] F-15Es with the RTX [RTX] Pratt &…