Design And Production Challenges Loom For C-5M, C-17 Replacement

Design and production challenges for a new, potentially stealthy airlifter loom large for the U.S. Air Force, the head of U.S. Transportation Command said on Thursday. Asked by Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Jack Reed (D-R.I.) whether a strategic airlift program to replace the C-5M and C-17 could begin this year as a result of the upcoming Air Force fiscal 2027 budget request, Air Force Gen. Randall Reed responded that, while "strategic airlift is one of the most critical…
Recommended
Air Force Flight Tests Affordable Missile Demonstrator With Ursa Major Engine
Trending
Congress Updates
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]
In Response To Flag Concerns, DoD Looks To Reduce Drone Prices, As Order for 30,000 Looms
The Pentagon is bargain shopping for Group 1 drones, as other countries, including Ukraine and China, have taken advantage of consumer electronics-level prices to bolster their stables. “In last spring’s […]
Job Feed
-
REI Fellowship Director
University of Maryland, Baltimore - Baltimore, MD
-
Case Manager
Nourishing Hope - Chicago, IL
-
Post-Doctoral Research Fellow
Genomics - Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center - Seattle, WA
-
Team Leader Children and Youth (2 Positions)
Omnia Community Health - North and West service regions in Victoria, Australia