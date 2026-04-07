Department Of Air Force Requests $457 Million More For Counterspace Systems Procurement

The Space Force's fiscal 2027 budget request includes more than $459 million for counterspace systems, a more than $457 million increase from the amount appropriated by Congress last year. The service has discussed three non-kinetic space control and counterspace systems–the L3Harris Technologies' [LHX] CCS–a ground jammer introduced in 2004–and its 10.2 and 10.3 “Meadowlands” upgrades, the Space Rapid Capabilities Office’s Remote Modular Terminal ground-based jammer by Virginia’s Northstrat, CACI International [CACI], and Colorado-based Seed Innovations, LLC., and Alabama-based COLSA Corp.’s…