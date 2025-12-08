Sign In
Denmark Approved For $3.7 Billion In Air Defense, AMRAAM FMS Deals

A photo of an Engagement Operations Center (EOC) at Northrop Grumman’s Enhanced Production & Integration (EPIC) manufacturing facility in Madison, Alabama. Northrop Grumman. Photo: Northrop Grumman

The State Department last Friday evening said Denmark has been approved for more than $3.7 billion in potential foreign military sales (FMS), the largest being a $3 billion deal for air defense equipment. That equipment includes Northrop Grumman’s [NOC] Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), the Leidos [LDOS] Integrated Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) Increment 2, Lockheed Martin [LMT] Sentinel A4 radars, and other systems. RTX [RTX] is also a principal contractor on the proposed FMS. The deal would include 24 all…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

