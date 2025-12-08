Denmark Approved For $3.7 Billion In Air Defense, AMRAAM FMS Deals

The State Department last Friday evening said Denmark has been approved for more than $3.7 billion in potential foreign military sales (FMS), the largest being a $3 billion deal for air defense equipment. That equipment includes Northrop Grumman’s [NOC] Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), the Leidos [LDOS] Integrated Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) Increment 2, Lockheed Martin [LMT] Sentinel A4 radars, and other systems. RTX [RTX] is also a principal contractor on the proposed FMS. The deal would include 24 all…