DDG-1000 Finishes HII Builders Trials After Hypersonic Launcher Installed

HII’s [HII] Ingalls Shipbuilding division this week announced it completed builder’s sea trials for the USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) destroyer following the completion of a modernization period that makes it the first ship capable of launching the hypersonic conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) missiles. This is the first time DDG-1000 was underway at sea since it arrived at Ingalls' Pascagoula, Miss., shipyard in August 2023. Since then the shipyard removed the ship's unused twin 155mm Advanced Gun Systems and replaced one location…