DDG-1000 Finishes HII Builders Trials After Hypersonic Launcher Installed

HII’s [HII] Ingalls Shipbuilding division this week announced it completed builder’s sea trials for the USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) destroyer following the completion of a modernization period that makes it the first ship capable of launching the hypersonic conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) missiles. This is the first time DDG-1000 was underway at sea since it arrived at Ingalls' Pascagoula, Miss., shipyard in August 2023. Since then the shipyard removed the ship's unused twin 155mm Advanced Gun Systems and replaced one location…
Contract Updates
R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784
R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…
L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947
L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…
Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794
Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…