David Beck To Deliver Plan For $3.1B NNSA Reconciliation Funds In Next 30 Days

David Beck, deputy administrator for defense programs at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), told Congress Monday he would give them a plan for spending fiscal 2026 reconciliation funds “within the next 30 days.” Beck was responding to a question by Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) while testifying in front of the Senate Armed Services Strategic Forces subcommittee. “We would like to see what the plan is for allocating those funds,” King said. President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act…