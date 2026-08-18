Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

CVN-79 Carrier Finishes Acceptance Trials

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
CVN-79 Carrier Finishes Acceptance Trials
An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Salty Dogs “of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23, flies over the flight deck of Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) during Acceptance Trials on August 13, 2026. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard)

HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division over the weekend announced it successfully completed acceptance sea trials of the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) Ford-class aircraft carrier. This comes after CVN-79 underwent builder’s sea trials to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time at the beginning of the year (Defense Daily, Jan. 30). The shipbuilder said the ship returned to NNS after further testing and evaluation of important systems and components at sea. During acceptance…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

F.E. Warren’s 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron To Buy DJI Drones For Counter-UAS Testing

Business/Financial

Saildrone Adding Factories In Europe To Support USV Growth

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Smack Raises $61 Million To Expand Scope Of Edge Autonomy Platform

International

Lockheed Martin Validates First Japanese ASEV Radar Shipset

Trending

Defense Watch: Golden Dome $$, RIMES, Whirlwind in Space, RTX UUV, Neros Raise
Anduril’s First Satellite On Orbit With Imaging Payloads
Boeing Unveils Its IFPC Inc. 2 Design, Expects August Downselect
Northrop Grumman Pitches New Guided-Ammo Gun For Air Defense
DARPA’s Lift Challenge Winner Demonstrated ‘Unprecedented” Payload-To-Weight Ratio

Congress Updates

Congress

Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort

Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]

Congress

Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests

The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]

Congress

U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says

The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]

Congress

White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA

The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume