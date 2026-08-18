CVN-79 Carrier Finishes Acceptance Trials

HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division over the weekend announced it successfully completed acceptance sea trials of the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) Ford-class aircraft carrier. This comes after CVN-79 underwent builder’s sea trials to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time at the beginning of the year (Defense Daily, Jan. 30). The shipbuilder said the ship returned to NNS after further testing and evaluation of important systems and components at sea. During acceptance…