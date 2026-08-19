REGENT Demonstrated Autonomous Seaglider At Navy Drone Event

Rhode Island-based seaglider developer REGENT on Tuesday said it successfully demonstrated its Squire seaglider drone over almost two weeks at the Navy’s Silent Swarm experimentation event last month. Silent Swarm was led by led by Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane, Ind., and sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Quantum and Battlefield Information Dominance (OUSW R&E QIBD), occurring from July 13-24, 2026, at Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula, the Alpena Combat Readiness Training…
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Congress Updates
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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