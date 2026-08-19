REGENT Demonstrated Autonomous Seaglider At Navy Drone Event

Rhode Island-based seaglider developer REGENT on Tuesday said it successfully demonstrated its Squire seaglider drone over almost two weeks at the Navy’s Silent Swarm experimentation event last month. Silent Swarm was led by led by Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane, Ind., and sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Quantum and Battlefield Information Dominance (OUSW R&E QIBD), occurring from July 13-24, 2026, at Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula, the Alpena Combat Readiness Training…