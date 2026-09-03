Anduril Pitches Lattice For Port Defense, Demonstrates Sea Integration At BlueTide

NEWPORT, R.I. – Anduril Industries recently demonstrated their ability to quickly integrate various dual-use vehicles, systems and sensors as the company pitches its command and control software for additional Navy and homeland defense uses, such as port security. “DHS has put out several public requests for capabilities and requests for proposals, and there's recognition that we've focused as a nation a lot in the last 10 years on counter [Unmanned Aerial Systems]. It continues to be a big problem area,…