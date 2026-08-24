Navy Unveils New AIM-424 Long-Range Air-To-Air Missile

The Navy this weekend revealed it and RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon are developing a new AIM-424 Long-Range Air-to-Air Missile (LRAAM), dubbed the Malice. The new missile was first reported by Aviation Week, announced last week at the Tailhook Naval Aviation Symposium in Reno, Nev. According to an updated Navy weapons portfolio overview webpage, the Navy is developing this next-generation missile “to strengthen fleet defense and maintain a decisive air domain overmatch against advanced threats.” The overview says the Malice contributes to…