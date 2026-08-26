Marine Corps Warfighting Lab Accepts First Aussie-Designed Prototype Surface Craft

The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) earlier this month received the first of two Ancillary Surface Craft (ASC) prototypes, according to an Aug. 18 news release. The ASC is designed to complement the Medium Landing Ship (LSM) by delivering personnel, equipment, fuel and logistical support directly to disbursed forces at landing sites larger vessels cannot reach. This includes shallow-gradient, unimproved, and unsurveyed shorelines in where standoff would otherwise leave cargo stranded offshore in archipelagic regions. ASC is a 150-foot roll-on/roll-off…