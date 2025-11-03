Currier Tapped To Continue Leading Honeywell Aerospace Following Spin-Off

Jim Currier, the current president and CEO of Honeywell’s [HON] aerospace segment, will continue to lead Honeywell Aerospace once the business is spun-out as planned in the second half of 2026, the company said on Monday. Currier had led Honeywell’s Aerospace Technologies segment since August 2023 and has been with the company for 19 years. Honeywell also said that Craig Arnold be the non-executive board chairman of Honeywell Aerospace once the spin-off is completed. In the interim, he is a…