Courtney: Australians “Buoyant” For AUKUS After Trump Meeting, Pentagon Review Likely Focused On Industrial Base

The ranking member of the House Armed Services Seapower Subcommittee on Tuesday reported the Australian officials are "buoyant and bullish” about AUKUS moving forward following a Monday meeting between President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and he also thinks an ongoing Pentagon review of the submarine agreement is probably focused on improving the industrial base rather than truncating planned U.S. submarine sales to Australia. “The mood this morning at the breakfast with the Friends of Australia Caucus,…