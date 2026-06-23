Contractor Progress Payments Increased to 90 Percent, As RFO Moves Into Formal Rulemaking

Monthly progress payments for defense contractors increase to 90 percent under the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO), as the latter's first four proposals moved into formal rule making on Tuesday. RFO stemmed from Executive Order 14275 on April 15 last year and aims to make federal agency acquisition more flexible and increase full and open competition, as 48 percent of DoD contracts in fiscal 2025 came without such competitive bidding. Under the RFO's FAR Section 52.237-4, "in making progress payments the contracting…
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Congress Updates
Baldwin Concerned With Army’s JLTV ‘Mismanagement,’ Seeks Support For Marines’ Procurement Plans
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) has raised concerns with the “Army’s mismanagement” of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program, and is seeking assurance that the Marine Corps can be supported […]
SASC Cites Concern With Army’s sUAS Approach, Seeks Info On Plans To Scale Fielding
Senate defense authorizers are seeking more info from the Army on its plans for scaling and deploying small drone capabilities citing concern with the service’s current “fragmented and insufficient” approach. […]
SASC Bill Would Raise Amphib Requirement To 33 Ships
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy bill adds new provisions that would raise the Navy and Marine Corps’ minimum requirement for amphibious warships and extend […]
Army Plans To Initiate ISV-Heavy Competition Later This Year, Official Says
The Army is planning to initiate its competition to build the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)-Heavy in the fourth quarter of this year, a senior acquisition official has said. Jesse Tolleson, […]
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