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Unmanned Systems

Coast Guard Scaling Use Of Counter-Drone Systems For Homeland, Forward Operations

Cal Biesecker By
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Coast Guard Scaling Use Of Counter-Drone Systems For Homeland, Forward Operations
AeroVironment's Titan counter-drone system. Photo: AeroVironment

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—The Coast Guard is moving from limited uses of counter-drone systems to a broader use of the technology in the homeland and aboard its cutters, service officials said on Tuesday. The Coast Guard has already purchased new counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) equipment and is training its personnel to help protect the FIFA World Cup, America250 and Sail250 this summer, Capt. Bobby Herrera, a program manager with the Coast Guard’s Program Executive Office (PEO) for Robotic and Autonomous Systems…

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