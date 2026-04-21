Coast Guard Scaling Use Of Counter-Drone Systems For Homeland, Forward Operations

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—The Coast Guard is moving from limited uses of counter-drone systems to a broader use of the technology in the homeland and aboard its cutters, service officials said on Tuesday. The Coast Guard has already purchased new counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) equipment and is training its personnel to help protect the FIFA World Cup, America250 and Sail250 this summer, Capt. Bobby Herrera, a program manager with the Coast Guard’s Program Executive Office (PEO) for Robotic and Autonomous Systems…