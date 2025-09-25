Coast Guard Plans To Spend $350 Million On Robotics And Autonomous Systems

Drawing on nearly $25 billion in funding provided the service in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Coast Guard on Wednesday said it will invest $350 million on robotics and autonomous systems. The Coast Guard is still devising plans for spending most of the funds but has identified $11 million for three separate procurements of unmanned systems, including remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). AeroVironment [AVAV] will provide 16 VideoRay Defender…