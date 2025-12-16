Coast Guard Official Gives Rough Outline For Spending OBBBA Funds On Unmanned Systems

The Coast Guard’s priority for $350 million in budget reconciliation funds Congress approved earlier this year is for long-range unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) followed by unmanned surface vessels, a service official said on Tuesday. Most of the funds, about $266 million, will be for the long-range UAS, Rear Adm. David Barata, deputy commandant for operations policy, told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s panel that oversees the Coast Guard. A Request for Information will be released in the next two…