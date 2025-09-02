Sign In
Search
Homeland Security

Coast Guard Needs More Counter-UAS Capabilities As Use Of Drones Expands

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Coast Guard Needs More Counter-UAS Capabilities As Use Of Drones Expands
Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Norvell, based in Miami, recently interdicted a go-fast vessel carrying 18 bales of cocaine in waters near the Dominican Republic. Photo: Coast Guard

The increasing use of aerial drones by adversaries, cartels, and the clueless and careless means the Coast Guard needs to expand its use of counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) on its cutters and improve these capabilities overall, a service official told Defense Daily. The Coast Guard currently has seven of its 154-foot Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) equipped with C-UAS systems, six that are stationed in Bahrain as part of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, and one in the U.S., a service spokesman…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Space

Trump Announces Plan To Move SPACECOM Headquarters From Colorado To Alabama

Space

General Atomics and Kepler Demonstrate Air-to-Space Optical Communications

International

State Department OK’s $8.5 Billion IBCS-Enabled Patriot Sale To Denmark

Air Force

PACAF Commander: North Korea Prime Small UAS Threat in Indo-Pacific

Trending

BAE Nabs $1.7 Billion Contract For Up To 55,000 APKWS IIs
Defense Watch: BAE/Canada, Israel Pressure, AIM-9X FMS, New Navy Fleet Design, THAAD Seeker No. 1K
General Atomics YFQ-42A First CCA Forerunner to Fly
Space Solar Power Company Boosts Funding Round With Lockheed Martin Investment
DoD Axes JCIDS In New Memo Aimed At Accelerating Requirements Process

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume