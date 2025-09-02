Coast Guard Needs More Counter-UAS Capabilities As Use Of Drones Expands

The increasing use of aerial drones by adversaries, cartels, and the clueless and careless means the Coast Guard needs to expand its use of counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) on its cutters and improve these capabilities overall, a service official told Defense Daily. The Coast Guard currently has seven of its 154-foot Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) equipped with C-UAS systems, six that are stationed in Bahrain as part of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, and one in the U.S., a service spokesman…