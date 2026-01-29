Coast Guard Looks To Sunset Dolphin Helicopter Early, Light and Medium Icebreakers To Be Built in U.S., Commandant Says

The Commandant of the Coast Guard on Thursday said the service is looking to “sunset” its aging HH-65 Dolphin helicopters before 2037 as previously planned and confirmed new small and medium icebreakers will be built in the U.S. While the Coast Guard has been on path to transition away from the Dolphin and only use the Lockheed Martin [LMT] Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawks for its rotary wing fleet, Coast Guard funding in the fiscal year 2025 reconciliation bill provided the opportunity…