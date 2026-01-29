Coast Guard Looks To Sunset Dolphin Helicopter Early, Light and Medium Icebreakers To Be Built in U.S., Commandant Says

The Commandant of the Coast Guard on Thursday said the service is looking to “sunset” its aging HH-65 Dolphin helicopters before 2037 as previously planned and confirmed new small and medium icebreakers will be built in the U.S. While the Coast Guard has been on path to transition away from the Dolphin and only use the Lockheed Martin [LMT] Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawks for its rotary wing fleet, Coast Guard funding in the fiscal year 2025 reconciliation bill provided the opportunity…
Contract Updates
R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784
R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…
L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947
L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…
Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794
Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…