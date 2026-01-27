Sign In
CNO: F/A-XX Needs To Start Now To Prep For Spreading Advanced Anti-Air In A Decade

An E/A-18G Growler (left), assigned to the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, prepare to launch from the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, on March 10, 2023 while it is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grace Lyles)

The Navy’s top officer on Tuesday said the F/A-XX next-generation fighter aircraft program needs to start now to prepare for proliferating advanced anti-aircraft systems today and what those capabilities will be in 10 years. While the current F/A-18 E/F aircraft carrier-based fighters need to be maintained now, “ F/A-XX is so vital, and it's vital because of one, the [Collaborative Combat Aircraft] that it will command and control, its penetration, the [EA-18G electronic attack aircraft] Growlers won't last forever, so…

