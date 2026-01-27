CNO: F/A-XX Needs To Start Now To Prep For Spreading Advanced Anti-Air In A Decade

The Navy’s top officer on Tuesday said the F/A-XX next-generation fighter aircraft program needs to start now to prepare for proliferating advanced anti-aircraft systems today and what those capabilities will be in 10 years. While the current F/A-18 E/F aircraft carrier-based fighters need to be maintained now, “ F/A-XX is so vital, and it's vital because of one, the [Collaborative Combat Aircraft] that it will command and control, its penetration, the [EA-18G electronic attack aircraft] Growlers won't last forever, so…