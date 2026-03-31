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Caudle Sees Frustration In Navy MUSV Changes, Previews Containerization Plan

Rich Abott By
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Caudle Sees Frustration In Navy MUSV Changes, Previews Containerization Plan
USS Ranger and USS Nomad SCO Ghost Fleet Overlord unmanned surface vessels underway in the Pacific Ocean near the Channel Islands on July 3, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Eric Parsons)

The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) on Tuesday acknowledged industry’s frustration with changing Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) plans after the latest switch from the Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) medium solicitation to a new MUSV marketplace approach. Last week, the Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (PAE RAS) cancelled the MASC program and switched the focus to a Medium USV family of systems marketplace approach, with a focus on systems ready to test in the water…

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