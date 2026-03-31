Caudle Sees Frustration In Navy MUSV Changes, Previews Containerization Plan

The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) on Tuesday acknowledged industry’s frustration with changing Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) plans after the latest switch from the Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) medium solicitation to a new MUSV marketplace approach. Last week, the Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (PAE RAS) cancelled the MASC program and switched the focus to a Medium USV family of systems marketplace approach, with a focus on systems ready to test in the water…