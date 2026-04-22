Breaking: Navy Secretary Phelan Out

The Pentagon early Wednesday evening suddenly announced Secretary of the Navy John Phelan was immediately leaving the administration. Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao will serve as the acting Navy Secretary. “Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote on X. "On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States…