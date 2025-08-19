BREAKING: Allvin Latest Casualty in Involuntary Departures of Top Officers

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin will be at least the fifth top echelon military officer to leave his post involuntarily since the start of President Trump's second term. The others include former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Vice Chief of the Air Force Gen. James Slife, and Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh, who headed U.S. Cyber Command and the National…