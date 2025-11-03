Boeing’s Wave Glider USVs Mark 3 Million Miles

Boeing [BA] this week boasted that its Wave Glider unmanned surface vessels (USVs) have traveled a combined total of more than three million nautical miles on various worldwide missions. Wave Gliders are made by Boeing’s Liquid Robotics subsidiary and are exclusively powered by both wave and solar energy. The systems include both a floating vessel and a towed undersea piece that hosts other towed sensors or payloads for undersea connectivity and enables the cueing of aerial assets. The vessels stay…