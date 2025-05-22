Pictured is U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vincent Pollastrini with the 89th Airlift Wing's Presidential Airlift Group, during preparations at Joint Base Andrews, Md. for the departure of Special Air Mission 39, or SAM 39--the VC-25 call sign for state funeral ceremonies for former Pres. Jimmy Carter on Jan. 9 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
DoD said that it has accepted a gifted 747-8 airliner from Qatar for conversion to an Air Force One presidential transport, and Boeing [BA] has provided to the U.S. Air Force an updated Integrated Master Schedule (IMS) that suggests the company could deliver its…