U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Newberry, the head of the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, "signs the ceremonial shovel used for the Weapons Generation Facility groundbreaking" at Ellsworth AFB, S.D. on April 29th last year. "The base’s current Weapons Storage Area facilities are roughly 50-60 years old," the service said. "The new weapons generation and maintenance facilities will support current and future Air Force weapons." (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center (AFNWC) at Kirtland AFB, N.M., may extend planned, Boeing [BA] sustainment work for the B61-12 to the B61-13, which the company is developing.
Boeing received a five-year, up to $79 million contract for B61-12…