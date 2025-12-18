Boeing Picks Anduril As Rocket Motor Partner In Pursuit Of IFPC Inc. 2 Second Interceptor

Boeing [BA] on Thursday said it has selected Anduril Industries to supply the solid rocket motors for Boeing's entry into the Army competition for a second interceptor for the Integrated Fires Protection Capability (IFPC) Increment 2 air defense system. The Army this month awarded Boeing an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) for the medium-range interceptor ahead of an expected prototype competition in 2026 that will also feature Lockheed Martin [LMT], teamed with AeroVironment [AVAV], and RAFAEL Defense Systems, teamed with Kratos…