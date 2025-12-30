Boeing Awarded $8.6 Billion Deal To Build Israel’s New F-15IA Fighter Jets

Boeing [BA] has been awarded a contract worth up to $8.6 billion for its work building upgraded F-15 fighter jets for Israel, the Pentagon announced Monday evening. The deal covers the delivery of 25 new F-15IAs for the Israeli Air Force, and includes an option for 25 more aircraft. The new F-15IA contract is part of a large Foreign Military Sales (FMS) package with Israel potentially worth over $20 billion that the former Biden administration approved in August 2024 (Defense…