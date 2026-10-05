Boeing Awarded $14.7 Billion Contract For PAC-3 MSE Seekers To Match Framework Agreement

Boeing [BA] on Monday announced it won a $14.7 billion undefinitized contract action from Lockheed Martin [LMT] to boost its production of Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missile seekers, matching plans agreed to under Pentagon framework agreements. Boeing supplies the seekers for the PAC-3 MSE, enabling the interceptor to “identify, track and defeat advanced threats, including hypersonic threats, hostile aircraft, and ballistic and cruise missiles,” the company says. Under this contract, Boeing said it plans to triple…
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Congress Updates
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
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