Boeing Awarded $14.7 Billion Contract For PAC-3 MSE Seekers To Match Framework Agreement

Boeing [BA] on Monday announced it won a $14.7 billion undefinitized contract action from Lockheed Martin [LMT] to boost its production of Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missile seekers, matching plans agreed to under Pentagon framework agreements. Boeing supplies the seekers for the PAC-3 MSE, enabling the interceptor to “identify, track and defeat advanced threats, including hypersonic threats, hostile aircraft, and ballistic and cruise missiles,” the company says. Under this contract, Boeing said it plans to triple…