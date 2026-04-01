Bloomberg, CNBC Report SpaceX Submitted Confidential Filing For IPO

Bloomberg and CNBC reported Wednesday that SpaceX has confidentially filed for its initial public offering (IPO). A confidential filing allows a company to submit draft IPO registration to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) without public review. It’s intended to protect sensitive information during the SEC review process. According to the SEC, companies still must publicly file a registration statement at least 15 days before a road show. SpaceX did not respond to a request to comment. The SEC said it declines to comment…
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Congress Updates
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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