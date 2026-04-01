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Bloomberg, CNBC Report SpaceX Submitted Confidential Filing For IPO

Rachel Jewett By
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Bloomberg, CNBC Report SpaceX Submitted Confidential Filing For IPO
Pictured is a SpaceX photo of the company's Falcon 9 launch of the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer-B (T1TL-B) mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. on Sept. 10, 2025.

Bloomberg and CNBC reported Wednesday that SpaceX has confidentially filed for its initial public offering (IPO). A confidential filing allows a company to submit draft IPO registration to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) without public review. It’s intended to protect sensitive information during the SEC review process. According to the SEC, companies still must publicly file a registration statement at least 15 days before a road show. SpaceX did not respond to a request to comment. The SEC said it declines to comment…

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