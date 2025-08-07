BlackSky Optimistic for U.S. Gov Opportunities Despite Budget Volatility

While BlackSky [BKSY] has lowered its full-year outlook for 2025, citing the “near term volatility” of the U.S. government budget process, CEO Brian O’Toole told investors on Thursday that BlackSky believes “the long-term opportunities with the U.S. government remain strong.” Last month, BlackSky filed an update to its full-year outlook, cutting its growth forecast in half. BlackSky lowered revenue guidance from between $125 million and $142 million to between $105 million and $130 million. At the midpoint, that would represent…