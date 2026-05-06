HII Working Through Carrier And LHA Amphib Delays

HII [II] officials on Tuesday explained how they see the company pushing past delays for an upcoming aircraft carrier and amphibious assault ships and how the process is improving. The Navy’s fiscal year 2027 budget request justification documents, dubbed the J-Books, noted the future USS Enterprise (CVN-80) delivery date was delayed another round from July 2030 to March 2031 “due to delay in critical path construction required for launch of the ship.” That comes after CVN-80 experienced two previous rounds…