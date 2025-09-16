BlackSky Nabs Second Luno A Order From NGA For Change Detection Analytics

BlackSky Technology [BKSY] on Tuesday said it received its second task order from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for Earth monitoring services as part of the Luno A contract. The award value is valued at $24.4 million and is for one-year and four potential option years, NGA said. The new award is for general change detection of human activity such as anomalies in natural resources, climate, infrastructure development, and economic and military activity. The earlier Luno A award, announced in…