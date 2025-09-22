BlackSea Unveils its Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel Bid For U.S. Navy

BlackSea Technologies on Monday unveiled its bid for the latest incarnation of the Navy’s Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV), the Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC), based around its GARC Replicator vessel. The company said the USV it submitted under the MASC solicitation is a 66-foot-long aluminum catamaran that is purpose-built to exceed the Navy’s listed requirements for a vessel to host several reconfigurable payload containers while calling it a production-ready platform. In July, the Navy opened its solicitation for the…