Bipartisan Appropriations Minibus That Includes Energy And Water Passes House

A three-bill minibus appropriations bill that includes funds for Energy and Water development, including $25.4 billion to the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), passed the House floor 397 to 28 Thursday. The bill was released by top appropriators in the Senate and House Monday on both sides of the aisle. Congress has until Jan. 30 to either get all twelve spending plans passed or pass another stopgap spending bill, lest the government shut down again due to a lapse in…
Contract Updates
Freeman Holdings of Hawaii LLC, doing business as Million Air Honolulu, Kapolei, Hawaii (SPE607-26-D-0006, $86,689,562); McClellan Jet Services, McClellan Park, California (SPE607-26-D-0011, $80,381,818); Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Michigan (SPE607-26-D-0019, $36,817,846); San Bernardino International Airport Authority, San Bernardino, California (SPE607-26-D-0009, $31,367,062);…
US Foods Raleigh, Zebulon, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $198,260,924 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition…
ControlPoint Surveying Inc,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A007); KAI JV,* San Diego, California (W9128A-26-D-A008); and Sam O. Hirota Inc,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A009), will compete for each order of the $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services for geotechnical engineering, engineering geology, topographic survey,…
Carbon Asset Developer Associates LLC,* Alamo, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $19,864,240 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, requirements contract for various types of fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with thirty-five responses received. This is a two-year eight-month contract with no…