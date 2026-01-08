Sign In
Search
Nuclear Modernization

Bipartisan Appropriations Minibus That Includes Energy And Water Passes House

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
SHARE:
Bipartisan Appropriations Minibus That Includes Energy And Water Passes House
Logo: NNSA

A three-bill minibus appropriations bill that includes funds for Energy and Water development, including $25.4 billion to the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), passed the House floor 397 to 28 Thursday. The bill was released by top appropriators in the Senate and House Monday on both sides of the aisle. Congress has until Jan. 30 to either get all twelve spending plans passed or pass another stopgap spending bill, lest the government shut down again due to a lapse in…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Karman To Acquire Composites And Material Sciences Companies To Boost Navy Work

Business/Financial

Trump Directive Halts Dividends, Stock Repurchases By “Major Defense Contractors”

Air Force

Marine Corps Awards Northrop Grumman MUX TACAIR Contract

Air Force

Lockheed Martin Announces “Record Breaking” Delivery Of 191 F-35s In 2025

Trending

Northrop Grumman Says It’s Received Navy Contract for SSRM After Beating Anduril
Trump Says Defense Firms Must Build Weapons Faster, Arms Sales Take ‘Too Long’
GD and HII To Work On Trump’s New BBG(X) Battleship Design For Six Years, Analysts See $10-15 Billion Cost
Lockheed Conducts Successful Alternative Warhead-Variant Extended Range GMLRS Test
L3Harris Trims Operating Segments In Realignment

Contract Updates

Freeman Holdings of Hawaii LLC doing business as Million Air Honolulu (Kapolei, Hawaii (SPE607-26-D-0006) – $86,689,562);

Freeman Holdings of Hawaii LLC, doing business as Million Air Honolulu, Kapolei, Hawaii (SPE607-26-D-0006, $86,689,562); McClellan Jet Services, McClellan Park, California (SPE607-26-D-0011, $80,381,818); Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Michigan (SPE607-26-D-0019, $36,817,846); San Bernardino International Airport Authority, San Bernardino, California (SPE607-26-D-0009, $31,367,062);…

US Foods Raleigh (Zebulon, North Carolina) – $198,260,924

US Foods Raleigh, Zebulon, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $198,260,924 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition…

ControlPoint Surveying Inc Honolulu Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A007); KAI JV San Diego California (W9128A-26-D-A008); and Sam O. Hirota Inc (Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A009) – $9,900,000

ControlPoint Surveying Inc,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A007); KAI JV,* San Diego, California (W9128A-26-D-A008); and Sam O. Hirota Inc,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A009), will compete for each order of the $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services for geotechnical engineering, engineering geology, topographic survey,…

Carbon Asset Developer Associates LLC (Alamo, Texas) – $19,864,240

Carbon Asset Developer Associates LLC,* Alamo, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $19,864,240 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, requirements contract for various types of fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with thirty-five responses received. This is a two-year eight-month contract with no…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume