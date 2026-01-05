Bell Advances To Next Phase Of Army’s Flight School Next Evaluation

Bell [TXT] said Monday it has advanced to the next phase of the Army’s evaluation process for the program to modernize rotary-wing pilot training. The company is the first Flight School Next competitor to confirm it will move onto the presentation phase, the next step in the Army’s effort to inform an expected award decision before the end of fiscal year 2026. “We are honored to move forward in the Army’s Flight School Next program,” Jeffrey Schloesser, Bell’s senior vice…