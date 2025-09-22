Beehive Plans Altitude Testing Of Frenzy Engine For UAVs In October, Flight Tests In Early ‘26

Beehive Industries, a propulsion startup firm, said Monday it's ramping up testing of its Frenzy line of additively-manufactured engines, with plans to conduct altitude testing of a 200-pound version in October before moving to flight testing early next year. Gordie Follin, Beehive’s chief product officer, told Defense Daily the company anticipates the Air Force would next move the Frenzy engine into production following successful flight testing and that the system could power UAVs used for Air Launched Effects and counter-drone…