Sign In
Search
Air Force

Beehive Plans Altitude Testing Of Frenzy Engine For UAVs In October, Flight Tests In Early ‘26

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Beehive Plans Altitude Testing Of Frenzy Engine For UAVs In October, Flight Tests In Early ‘26
First fire of Beehive Industries’ Frenzy engine. Photo: Beehive.

Beehive Industries, a propulsion startup firm, said Monday it's ramping up testing of its Frenzy line of additively-manufactured engines, with plans to conduct altitude testing of a 200-pound version in October before moving to flight testing early next year.  Gordie Follin, Beehive’s chief product officer, told Defense Daily the company anticipates the Air Force would next move the Frenzy engine into production following successful flight testing and that the system could power UAVs used for Air Launched Effects and counter-drone…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Nuclear Modernization

Northrop VP Touts Tests of ‘Every Stage of the Missile’ in Sentinel Program

Air Force

Boeing F-47 Build Underway As USAF Targets 2028 First Flight

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Anduril Plans First Collaborative Combat Aircraft Flight In Semi-Autonomous Mode

Space

Space Force Awards AV For BADGER Antennas Systems To Support Satellite Comms

Trending

Skunk Works Says Vectis May Be Candidate for USAF CCA Increment 2
U.S. Space Force Solicits Space Based Interceptor Prototypes
Amendment To House Defense Bill Would Allow DoD Office To Acquire Equity In Companies
Tranche 1 Transport and Tracking Layer to Be Up and Running by 2027
Kelly and Cramer Found Senate Defense Modernization Caucus

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume