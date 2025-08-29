BAE Nabs $1.7 Billion Contract For Up To 55,000 APKWS IIs

BAE Systems on Aug.28 won a $1.74 billion contract vehicle for production and delivery of up to 55,000 full rate production lots 13 to 17 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System IIs from the Navy. According to the DoD notice, the contract is in support of upgrading the existing unguided 2.75-inch Rocket System to a semi-active laser guided precision weapon for the Navy, Army and Foreign Military Sales customers. The work is expected to be finished by December 2031. This follows…