B-21 May Move From Two Pilots To One Pilot, One WSO

The U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider stealth bomber by Northrop Grumman [NOC] may have a crew of one pilot and one weapons systems officer (WSO) instead of two pilots, as previously planned. On August 15, then Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) commander Gen. Thomas Bussiere approved the switch in a memo to Air Force leadership--the rationale being to allow a more ready fusion of radar, electromagnetic spectrum, sensor and battle management data for operators of the future bomber. Last…