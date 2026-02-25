Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Avio Will Focus On Defense Tactical SRMs At New Virginia Plant; Options For Strategic Motors

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Avio Will Focus On Defense Tactical SRMs At New Virginia Plant; Options For Strategic Motors
Avio S.p.A.'s headquarters in Colleferro, Italy. Photo: Avio

Virginia Gov. Abagail Spanberger (D) on Tuesday said that Avio USA Inc. has selected a greenfield site in southern Virginia for a new solid rocket motor (SRM) production facility that will be focused on defense tactical motors but be sized to accommodate the strategic motors to meet potential Defense Department needs. Avio USA Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Italy’s Avio S.p.A., will locate the 860,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in the town of Hurt. Slated…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Turbojet Engine Manufacturer PBS Aerospace In Subcontract With Zone 5

Business/Financial

Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain

Business/Financial

Pentagon Invests To On-Shore Optical Display Supply Chain

Business/Financial

Leonardo DRS Ends Strong Year With Robust Fourth Quarter

Trending

Rolls-Royce F130 Engine For B-52 Passes Altitude And Operability Testing, Company Says
Kratos, GE Win Air Force Contract For GEK1500 Engine Preliminary Design
Defense Watch: F-47 Engine, Army News, Leidos Realigns, New SRM Facility
Anduril Gets $44 Million In DPA Funding To Expand Rocket Motor Production
Contract Awards

Congress Updates

Congress

Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain

Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]

Congress

“Not Sure How They Get To Where They Wanna Be,” Calvert Says of $1.5 Trillion Defense Topline Proposal

As the federal government enters a third week of tardiness in a fiscal 2027 budget release, a big question is how the Pentagon will be able to spend $500 billion […]

Congress

Path Uncertain For $1.5 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Topline After Trump Casts Doubt On Second Reconciliation Bill

The path to achieve the White House’s call for a $1.5 trillion defense topline in 2027 appears murkier now after President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the prospects of […]

Congress

Senate Budget Dems Push For Defense Reconciliation Spending Details, Cite ‘Slush Fund’ Concerns

Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee have raised “significant concern” with the Pentagon’s move to classify reconciliation spending plans, urging the department to provide more public details on how the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume